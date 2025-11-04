Another major bank announced Monday (November 3) that it is closing more branches as a result of new customer digital banking habits since the COVID-19 pandemic.

TD Bank is closing 51 more branches

The Patch is reporting that TD Bank plans to close 51 branches in 12 states all over the country and in Washington D.C.

READ MORE: New information on the Clarksville Road Bridge in West Windsor

The closures include banks here in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The closures include branches in NJ & PA

Here are a few of the branches closing in the greater Philadelphia area:

Atco, NJ - 385 White Horse Pike

Folsom, PA - 131 East McDade Boulevard

Richboro, PA - 1064 Second Street Pike

Get our free mobile app

Devon, PA - 200 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia - 9996 Haldeman Avenue

Philadelphia - 99 Market Street

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

TD Bank is one of the biggest bank chains in the country.

Banks will be closed by the end of January

All closures will be complete by the end of January 2026. After they shut down, Pennsylvania will be left with 139 TD Bank branches.

TD Bank closures were also announced earlier this year. Back in May, the bank said 38 branches along the East Coast would be closing by the beginning of June. New Jersey led the way with the most closures in a state with five.

READ MORE: Party City reopening within another retail giant

More TD Bank locations were closed at the beginning of the year

In March, the Morrisville, PA bank location was shut down, as well as branches in Chestnut Hill and Frazer.

TD Bank has said in the past, "As part of our normal business practices, we regularly evaluate existing TD Bank stores, which may result in some closures, consolidations, or relocations as we look for opportunities to better align our network of stores with customer needs and preferences."

TD Bank has a more "digital-centric" plan for the future of its banks.

For more information, click here.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz