Major Bank Closing Over 50 Branches Including Locations in NJ & PA
Another major bank announced Monday (November 3) that it is closing more branches as a result of new customer digital banking habits since the COVID-19 pandemic.
TD Bank is closing 51 more branches
The Patch is reporting that TD Bank plans to close 51 branches in 12 states all over the country and in Washington D.C.
The closures include banks here in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The closures include branches in NJ & PA
Here are a few of the branches closing in the greater Philadelphia area:
Atco, NJ - 385 White Horse Pike
Folsom, PA - 131 East McDade Boulevard
Richboro, PA - 1064 Second Street Pike
Devon, PA - 200 Lancaster Avenue
Philadelphia - 9996 Haldeman Avenue
Philadelphia - 99 Market Street
TD Bank is one of the biggest bank chains in the country.
Banks will be closed by the end of January
All closures will be complete by the end of January 2026. After they shut down, Pennsylvania will be left with 139 TD Bank branches.
TD Bank closures were also announced earlier this year. Back in May, the bank said 38 branches along the East Coast would be closing by the beginning of June. New Jersey led the way with the most closures in a state with five.
More TD Bank locations were closed at the beginning of the year
In March, the Morrisville, PA bank location was shut down, as well as branches in Chestnut Hill and Frazer.
TD Bank has said in the past, "As part of our normal business practices, we regularly evaluate existing TD Bank stores, which may result in some closures, consolidations, or relocations as we look for opportunities to better align our network of stores with customer needs and preferences."
TD Bank has a more "digital-centric" plan for the future of its banks.
