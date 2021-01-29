If you use TD Bank, here's some information you need to know.

An article from NJ.com shared that TD Bank is closing 81 branches nationwide as of April 23rd, and a Pennington location, as well as 12 other NJ locations, will be affected. Check out the complete list from NJ.com below:

601 College Drive, Blackwood

1506 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill

351 Midland Avenue, Garfield

1636 Route 38, Lumberton

571 New York Avenue, Lyndhurst

688 Paramus Road, Paramus

430 N Beverwyck Road, Parsippany

5 State Highway 31, Pennington

536 N Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

129 South Black Horse Pike, Runnemede

10 Mule Road, Toms River

361 Union Boulevard, Totowa

560 North Avenue E, Westfield

It looks like the Toms River location is the only Ocean County and Jersey Shore location that will be closing. Luckily there are still 4 more Toms River locations that will be open for you to use, as well as a ton of other Jersey Shore locations, according to the bank's website.

The TD Bank closures are sadly the latest news in closings. American Eagle, Bed Bath and Beyond, Victoria's Secret, Francesca's, Sur La Table, and more all announced that they were closing locations between last year and this year.

It's always sad to hear of closings because the first thought is about the workers who will be affected by layoffs.

NJ.com also shared that TD Bank is notifying customers of these changes.

H/T: Rodrigo Torrejon, NJ.com