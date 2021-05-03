Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies and Deals in the Area

It's Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3rd - th, and there is a bunch of free stuff and deals available for out there, according to USA Today.

Teachers have had a heck of a year because of the ongoing pandemic. With very little notice, they had to adapt quickly to teaching in a very different way, with students at home, learning virtually, then, pivoting again when school districts starting hybrid models. I see you. I know it's wasn't easy, and still isn't easy. I appreciate everything you're all doing every single day. Summer's almost here so you can hopefully take a break.

In the meantime, there are a bunch of great offers this week for teachers, so spread the word. Make sure you have your teacher ID handy.

Who doesn't love cookies, especially Insomnia Cookies. Through Sunday, May 9th, teachers get "a free classic cookie with their teacher ID, no purchase necessary. Or they can get a free six-pack with any $5 purchase."

Teachers can join Costco as a new member and get a $20 Costco Shop Card. There are a few more details you'll need here.

Teachers get 20% off orders at participating Buffalo Wild Wings Monday through this Friday for dine-in or takeout when they show a valid teacher ID

Sonic is honoring teachers by giving everyone, not just teachers, a free large drink or slush with any purchase. You have to order online or in the Sonic app through May 9. You have to use the promo code TEACHERS at checkout.

From now until Saturday, teachers who are Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards members get "25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase when they present a unique coupon and rewards number at checkout." Click here to find out where you can get the coupon.

Teachers get 20% off their in-store purchases for Teacher Appreciation Week at Staples. From now until Sunday, just show your valid school ID at check-out. In-store only and exclusions apply.

Happy Teacher's Appreciation Week. Thank you for everything you do.