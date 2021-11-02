Temple University Graduate Created an Extremely Popular Lipstick

According to 6abc, a Temple University graduate named Camille Bell is responsible for a very popular lipstick online. The lipstick is called Pound Cake so popular, that it sold out the day it was launched.

In fact, when you go to Pound Cake's website, you have to be put on a waitlist for their lipstick. They will alert you when it's back in stock.

The lipsticks are vegan, cruelty-free and clean and smell like cake with vanilla icing on top.

Pound Cake

Camille Bell wants to empower the black and brown community according to 6abc. Even though the lipsticks are sold out now, they are working very hard to produce more so that people can order them as holiday gifts.

Bravo to Camille Bell! She realized that there were no lipsticks that looked good her skin color and she figured other women that looked like her may be going through the same issues.

I love when women come up with an idea and then it turns into an insanely popular product or business. Just proves what Beyonce has always said, "Who Run the World? Girls!"

