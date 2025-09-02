We're just getting our first look at a pretty serious crash here in Mercer County, NJ.

Multiple reports say that a car crashed into a Tesla dealership in Lawrence Township just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Footage from television helicopters (including 6abc's Chopper 6) in the area appeared to show that a red car had crashed through the window of the dealership's showroom, which is located on Brunswick Pike.

Here's the latest look at the footage:



ENTER TO WIN: Rita's Back to School Party For Your Classroom

At least three people suffered minor injuries in the incident. It's unclear if they were inside the dealership or the vehicle at the time of the accident.

We're working with local officials to confirm more information about the accident and the cleanup.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article if more information becomes available.