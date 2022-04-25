Texas Roadhouse In Hamilton, NJ Is Supporting Local Firefighters This Week

If you were to ask me to drop everything on any given night to go to Texas Roadhouse, the answer one hundred percent of the time will be an absolute yes.

I may have to make my way out to the Hamilton, New Jersey, location this Wednesday or Thursday night because they're putting on a fundraiser with the Mercer County Firemen’s Association.

On Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28 from 4 p.m until 10 p.m, if you find yourself totally craving a cactus blossom or a basket of fried pickles, you can head down to Texas Roadhouse and support a great cause.

The Mercer County Firemen’s Association is teaming up with the restaurant for a fundraising opportunity that you can donate either while dining in or carrying out.

It’s being called a ten percent donation night, meaning ten percent of the proceeds are being donated directly to the County’s Firemen’s Association.

The MCFA assists all of the volunteer companies in Mercer County with fundraising and other donation events. Another chance to give back to your local fire departments in the county is happening at Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs in Lawrence Township, NJ.

Every Tuesday they have their car show events and on select dates, proceeds will also be going to the MCFA.

If you’re interested in helping out and donating to a great cause, present this flyer to your waiter or waitress at Texas Roadhouse to donate 10% to Volunteer Fire Companies all over Mercer County. Texas Roadhouse is located at 1305 NJ-33, Hamilton Township, NJ, 08690.