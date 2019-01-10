The 2019 Oscars Won’t Have a Host, According to Report

The 2019 Academy Awards (Oscars) won’t have a host after all, according to a report from Variety.com.

The question of who will host the ceremony has been looming since Kevin Hart stepped down as the host of the show in early December.

If it’s true this would mark the first time since 1989 that the show didn’t have a host.

Insiders tell Variety that producers are planning to delegate the role of emcee to a selection of “A-listers” who will introduce various segments throughout the evening. With just six weeks remaining until February 24 broadcast, producers are scrambling to line up “the top talent needed to carry the telecast,” Variety reports.

Instead of a traditional opening monologue, the show is likely to feature star-studded skits. The ABC telecast could rely heavily on music after the success of films like A Star Is Born. After all, this year’s nominees are likely to include Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar.

90th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage Matt Sayles/Getty Images loading...

Hart stepped down as the show’s host on December 7 after homophobic comments he made years ago resurfaced.

The 91st Oscars ceremony will air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.