The 2020 Hess Toy Truck Pays Homage to Health Care Workers

This gift-giving season Hess Toy Truck is honoring first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic by releasing their first ever ambulance and rescue set. According to NJ.com, the company is asking people to honor the heroes of this year, parents, teachers, and first responders included, by sharing videos, pictures, stories about these heroes and using the hashtag #ThankYouFirstResponders. And don’t forget to tag @HessToyTruck and maybe they’ll repost your post.

Hess Toy Truck is based in Cranbury New Jersey and was founded by the late Leon Hess. The first original Hess toy truck was debuted in 1964 and has since been a Holiday season gift staple for young kids. While usually, the holiday edition trucks are not released until November, but according to NJ.com, due to the pandemic decided on an early release to make sure that with shipping delays, the trucks will be delivered on time for the holidays.

This is made up of two trucks: an ambulance and a rescue truck. The ambulance includes LED headlights, a back door and ramp release that’s controlled by a button, and buttons that make siren sounds, sorry moms! The rescue truck is a pickup truck that fits inside the ambulance. According to NJ.com, the rescue truck can do wheelies and includes a fold down tailgate to make rescue missions even easier. And yes, batteries are included. So, you can get right to playing.

This truck is the perfect holiday gift during this time and kids will have so much fun playing with it. Imagine all the rescue missions they can go on. Make sure to get yours soon.