The 9 Top Happy Hour Spots in Bucks County According to Yelp

If you are tired of going to chain restaurants every weekend and are dying to try something new, look no further. We complied a list of some of the best happy hour spots in the Buck County area. We looked on Yelp and saw that every one of these places were rated with at least 4 stars. So the next time you're craving a margarita, you can go support a local business instead of going to Bar Louie.

If You're Not Making S'mores Like These, You're Missing Out