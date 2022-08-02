It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window.

If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets.

Any other time is guaranteed to wipe me out with heat exhaustion and sun burn.

Just last week, I was loading up a station vehicle for an event, and the simple act of being outside for twenty minutes loading up a van made me sweat through my button down!

That was all during a stretch of days that were in the 90's here in Ocean County.

Could you imagine if it was even hotter?

Me neither.

But New Jersey has been hotter, much hotter!

I don't mean a couple of days that have been in the upper 90's either.

The experts at Stacker.com have compiled the most extreme temperatures in each states history, and New Jersey got pretty toasty.

What Were The Most Extreme Temperatures Around New Jersey?

Before we get to the most extreme temperatures in the Garden State, let's take a look at our neighbor states.

According to the Stacker article, the hottest day in New York occurred on 1926, in Troy New York.

On that day the thermostat hit a blazing 108 degrees!

And looking at my former home state of Pennsylvania, the hottest day on record for that state happened in a little town that I actually lived in for four years after graduating college.

On July 10th, 1936 Phoenixville PA hit a scorching 111 degrees!

So What Was the Hottest Day on Record for New Jersey?

The most extreme heat day in New Jersey's history occurred not too far from Monmouth County in 1936.

In Middlesex County, the town of Runyon recorded record temperatures of 110 degrees!

I could only imagine with the heat index what that would feel like, and that's not even the worst part.

Although Air Conditioning was invented in 1901/1902, it wasn't commonly used until the 1950's!

I get uncomfortable when it hits 85 degrees and there's no AC, I can't imagine 110!

So, my question to you is simple: what are you doing to beat the heat?