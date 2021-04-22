The Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest is On

AC Beerfest.com just announced the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival is on for this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The festival will take place on June 4th and 5th outside at Bader Field in Atlantic City. There are a few different time slots to choose from and tickets range from $20-$60 and you must be at least 21 years old to attend. There will be almost 200 breweries there with lots of beer for all to taste. There will be lots of vendors like to see and buy from like Arms 2 Artisans, Bamboo Life & more. Plus, there will be lots of food to taste like Chickie's & Pete's, The Cow & The Curd and Freakin Vegan just to name a few.

All pandemic protocols will be in place. For tickets and more information, check out their website.

I was excited about last summer because the weather was warm and we were finally able to get outside and do more things after being all cooped up during the beginning of the pandemic. I have to say though, being fully vaccinated, I am SO looking forward to this summer. My husband and I are going on vacation with friends and even planning a Mommy and Daddy weekend getaway. I cannot wait. I see a light at the end of the tunnel and I see things getting better. It's great. Festivals, being outside and summer fun...I am so ready for it.