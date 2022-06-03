The Barbie Pop-Up Truck Tour is coming to New Jersey

If you have a little girl (or, to be fair, a little boy) who likes to play with Barbies, New Jersey is the place to be the next two weeks.

The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 tour with a stop on Saturday, June 4, in Edison at Menlo Park Mall, and on Saturday, June 11, in Paramus at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

The truck tour began in 2019 as a celebration of Barbie’s 60th birthday and now is celebrating 50 years of Malibu Barbie.

According to Patch.com, the merchandise offered for sale from the truck is retro and includes:

Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ring T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Barbie Logo Mug

Products will be available to purchase from the Barbie Pop Up Truck by credit card. Price ranges from $12 to $75.

Operations manager Hannie Peng told MyCentralJersey.com,

“The Malibu Barbie theme is just a beloved one for Barbie fans — it doesn’t have to be just for the California girl. Anyone can relate to her free spirit and her love of fun in the sun.”

In Edison, the truck will be parked in the grassy area near Macy’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Paramus, it will be parked around the corner from the mall entrance near Capital Grille from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The truck has been to over 50 cities so far.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces