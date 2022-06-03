The 30th Annual Pride Festival Happens This Weekend in Asbury Park, New Jersey

There's just so much to do in New Jersey this summer! This weekend, you don't want to miss New Jersey’s 30th Annual Statewide LGBTQ Pride Festival. It's all happening at a place we all know and love, Town Hall in legendary Asbury Park.

You can expect amazing performances, food, arts and crafts, and exhibits. There will also be activities for the whole fam!

This is no small operation, they will feature 150 artisans, crafters, and organizations plus a super-diverse food court. YUM!

It is all happening this Sunday, June 5th from noon to 6 pm. The event is pretty much broken down into three features:

The Parade

The parade begins at Asbury Park City Hall and it will head south on Main Street. Left on Cookman Ave toward the ocean, then left on Grand Ave. The parade continues north on Grand to Sunset Ave, where it turns right and ends at the Rally/Festival Grounds.

Festival

Sunday, June 5th, 11 am - 6 pm. Admission of $15 gives you access to the Festival and Rally grounds, the food court, the family zone, and all entertainment. You will be able to pay for your admission via credit card.

Rally

Sunday, June 5th Noon-7 pm, rain or shine

It will feature these headliners:

JANICE ROBINSON

GIA WOODS

Featuring

CHRISTINE MARTUCCI and THE BAND OF LOVE

RICH HENNESSY

JOSH ZUCKERMAN

Emcee: SUZANNE WESTENHOEFER

Enjoy this family-friendly event like only New Jersey can do it! BTW on Friday, Lou and I will be doing the Jersey Shore Morning Show live from the Asbury Park boardwalk. If you happen to be the first two people to come up to us and say the code word "Pony" (as in the Stone Pony), we'll give you Lady GaGa tickets! Shhhh...I probably was not supposed to tell you that ;-) Good luck!

It's summer...CHEERS!

Top Jersey Shore Bars We Can't Wait To Hit Up This Summer