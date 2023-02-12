"The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is both the nation's largest and the world’s longest-running horticultural event, featuring stunning displays by premier floral and landscape designers from around the globe. Started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the Show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts."

It is "both the nation's largest and the world’s longest-running" flower show in America and it opens this weekend. The Philadelphia Flower Show 2023 is set to open on March 5th. The event also heads back indoors following two seasons outdoors due to the Pandemic restrictions.

According to their website, "The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show makes its return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center to amaze visitors with an exciting floral experience, bringing together dynamic designers, bold exhibits, world-class shopping, education, music, food, and family fun."

I did enjoy the outdoor shows, but I'm eager to see what the return to indoors will bring and it's in March instead of later in the year in summer. The Philadelphia Flower Show runs from March 4th to March 12th.

The Philadelphia Flower Show is "Open daily from 10 am - 7 pm; until 8 pm on March 4, March 10 & 11; open until 6 pm on March 12. Tickets are valid for one visit, any day of the Show."

We enjoy each year and will be attending once again. There are so many exhibits, classes, crafters, gardeners, and more.

This year the Philadelphia Flower Show theme is “The Garden Electric”. According to their website, "This year’s theme brings the electrifying presence of today’s most dynamic designers of floral arrangements, lush gardens, and landscapes to visitors from around the world."

The Philadelphia Flower Show 2022 A Look at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania