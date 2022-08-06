The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state.

The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.

We arrived at The Corner, and parking wasn’t too difficult because of where it’s located. Which was shocking to me because normally it’s impossible to park near most hot spots in Montclair.

The outside was cute with some picnic tables you can sit at. It’s a relatively small little cafe, with not a lot of seating, and it was pretty loud when we first walked in, but it calmed down a little bit once we got seated.

The decorations on the wall were adorable though, a neon pink “good vibes only” sign was the center piece on the wall surrounded by framed pieces of modern and contemporary art.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

On the coffee counter they had their very expensive espresso machine on full display, positioned nicely next to some flowers. I personally had an aesthetic appreciation for the look.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

Now onto the real deal, the cookie. We got there around 3 o’clock so I was super nervous they would be sold out. But luckily we made it in time. We were served up this large chocolate chip cookie on a white plate. I went to break it open to get a nice picture of the inside, but it was just melting in my hand, which to me is a sign of a really good cookie.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

I broke off small pieces and I was in awe, the chocolate chips were big and were perfectly melted and the cookie itself was nice and soft. I mean just take a look for yourself.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

I was enjoying my cookie and I noticed my boyfriend took the approach of digging in with a fork, I quickly followed suit, and let me tell you… that was the way to go folks… eat the cookie with a fork!!

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

If you’re looking for the best cookie in New Jersey, make sure to stop by The Corner, located at 115 Grove St. in Montclair. Cookies are made fresh at noon and 2:30 p.m.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

