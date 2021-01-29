The Best Florist at the Jersey Shore is…

It's time to welcome the first business into our Cupid Club celebrating those working hard to make Valentine's Day special in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Earlier this week, we had dozens of area florists drum up their base and help them earn a place in our exclusive club.

The reaction was amazing! After thousands of votes on our free APP, congratulations to Whiting Flower Shoppe in Whiting!

Here's a look at our top 5 finalists.

I called Tracy Vincent of Whiting Flower Shoppe to deliver the good news!

In an email, Tracy confirmed what we already knew. They love serving the community.

We are a small mom and pop and love our community. We deliver smiles daily and we also teach flower design classes at libraries and local nursing homes in Ocean County. Any extra time or money we make goes back into helping rescue and saving animals! In these changing and difficult times, we love making and delivering flowers even more! We thank you so much.

Take a look at some of the artistry of Tracy and her staff at Whitting Floral Shoppe.

WHITING FLORAL SHOPPE

Whiting Floral Shoppe is located in the Crestwood Shopping Center on Route 530 in Whiting. Tracy and her staff are busy getting ready for Valentine's Day and leading up to February 14 she promises not to close the doors to the shop until every flower is gone and "every man is happy."

Whiting Floral Shoppe, welcome to our Cupid Club!

