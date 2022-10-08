The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.

It is not a new restaurant, but over the past seven years, it has certainly gained a loyal following. Word of mouth says this is the spot for the best Indian food in the entire Garden State.

It is all about Aarzu in Freehold. They have a unique and modern spin on traditional recipes that have foodies begging for more. Their Indian-spiced risotto is to die for. They understand that so many of their customers are sampling Indian cuisine for the very first time so they smartly added a tapas menu for newbies to explore.

These are just some of the samplings:

Quinoa Pani Poori

puffed semolina, sesame, guava mint water

Aloo Bonda

Panko crusted potato, tamarind coconut chutney, candied ginger,

Paneer Papad Roll

cottage cheese, papadum crust, chili aioli

Smoked Quail Eggs

curry pepper glaze, baby naan,

Black Pepper Shrimp

Chili soya sauce, black pepper, spring onion

Tandoori Salmon

mustard, cucumber tzatziki, mango kachumber

Chef Shravan Shetty constructed a menu of appetizers and entrees that are more than Instagram-worthy. Try their panko-crusted potatoes with tamarind coconut chutney.

Also, I have to admit, I have an obsession with edible flowers (maybe I was a rabbit in another life?) they have a dessert that you have to try…a kulfi ice cream with rose petals and rose water.

This is the place to try and you can find them at 30 East Main Street in Freehold.

Photo credit: Aarzu Facebook Photo credit: Aarzu Facebook loading...

We have a whole lot of eating to do. Thankfully we live in Jersey where we have the best of the best!