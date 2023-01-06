When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible.

Since it is the Garden State, it's no surprise that most regions within New Jersey are known for their Italian food. We do have some of the best Italian food in the country here, so that stereotype is pretty accurate. Honestly, go to anybody's Nonna's house and you'll have one of the best meals of your life. You definitely won't leave hungry, that's for sure.

Another place you won't leave hungry is Tito's Burritos and Wings in Morristown. You might have noticed that this place isn't all about the Italian cuisine. Nope. This place actually is home to the biggest taco I've ever heard of in my life. Good luck trying to find one bigger; this thing weighs FOUR POUNDS!

Get our free mobile app

It's called the "Fat Amy Taco." I stumbled across a video featuring the menu item on TikTok and I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw it. Honestly, I thought it was fake. After researching this place, I realized that I HAVE to get myself there to try this thing.

See, here's the thing about me. I LOVE Mexican food. It can be authentic or Tex-Mex, it doesn't matter. But, if you're telling me there's a giant taco of my dreams out there and it's right here in my home state, then yeah, have to add trying it to my 2023 bucket list.

Take a look at this thing, it's HUGE!

Luckily, there is more than one location, so if you love tacos as much as I do, there's a good chance you can easily get to one of Tito's Burritos and Wings 4 locations across the state. They have one in Morristown as previously mentioned, one in Ridgewood, South Orange, and Summit.

Source: TikTok

A little info on another NJ favorite, PIZZA:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

The Best Seafood Soups In Atlantic & Cape May Counties

33 Ways Residents Think South Jersey Could Be Better in 2023 At the end of 2022, we asked South Jersey residents for their opinion on what would make this part of the state better in 2023. We received dozens of responses including the area's REAL feelings on North Jersey.