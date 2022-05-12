Wizards and Muggles Alike Can Make a Potion and Cast a Spell at This Brand New Philadelphia Bar!

This is so cool. You can make potions (you know like Harry Potter and Ron Weasley) at a brand new bar in Philadelphia.

It's called the Cauldron Co. and it's opening this week in Philadelphia.

...Or as they call it, the City of Wizardly Love.

The Cauldron will be located at 1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107. It used to be a pizza shop, by the way.

And something tells me that it's about to become the hottest ticket in the City. So you'll thank us for this preview:

It's a London-based operation that has locations in New York City and Edinburgh, Scotland. But what actually happens at the Cauldron Co? I was AMAZED after I found out, so I've got the details below.

The Cauldron is the Most Magical Bar in Philadelphia, PA

The Cauldron Philadelphia The Cauldron Philadelphia loading...

It's described as an "immersive class where you step into the imagined worlds of your childhood through molecular mixology, science & technology," on their website. By the way, it's a FULLY interactive time, and it lasts a while. The entire process is about an hour and 45 minutes, they say.

So here's what happens inside, at least we think, since I'm sure there's still some magic in there.

You Can Even Get a Wand at the Cauldron Philadelphia

The Cauldron Philadelphia The Cauldron Philadelphia loading...

You'll get a "technology-filled magic wand." You'll be able to cast a pouring spell with your wand as you sip on a welcome drink.

These wands look SO cool too.

Then you'll be sat at a workstation, and your wand apparently guides you as you brew two cocktails that will have different properties and effects.

Look at how awesome these cocktails look from their other locations:

In fact, I'm not even a fan of Harry Potter and wizard things, but this looks SO cool.

You can watch a video that explains it a bit more there too about how cool of a process this apparently will be:

You can book your tickets here. Tickets include a cocktail or mocktail and brewed potions. Additional drinks can be purchased as well.

You must be 21 or older, and the price ranges from approximately $39-$50. Some discounts may be available too, I think.

attachment-The Cauldron_10 loading...

By the way, you may want to jump on tickets for this awesome bar.

I am kind of surprised there hasn't been more of a buzz. As of the time we're publishing this, tickets are available as soon as next week (May 20).

In fact, they have availability throughout most of the summer. So this will be the PERFECT indoor summer date night.

If you check it out, let us know how it was! Tell us on the PST app.

