The Christmas Village in Philadelphia 2023 Returns Nov 18!

Deck the streets with gifts and bratwurst! One of the most beloved Christmas traditions in the Philadelphia is about to make its return for the 2023 holiday season.

The German-themed outdoor Christmas Village at LOVE Park and City Hall is returning for its 16th season! It's one of the city's favorite Christmas traditions, and every year it beautifully sets the tone for the holiday season in Philly. The market will take place Nov 23 - Dec 24, 2023, with a preview weekend on Nov 18 and Nov 19, 2023.

There will be old and new features to enjoy this year! You can stroll through the glittering marketplace and browse through the many wooden booths featuring over 120 different vendors selling unique crafts, jewelry, holiday gifts, Christmas ornaments, crafts, delicious German-inspired food and drinks, and more!

There will also be live entertainment, rides, and activities including spirits tastings, storytimes, German American Weekend dances and visits from Santa Claus himself!. Check HERE for the full calendar.

What's new at the Christmas Village this year?

Nighttime market hours (Noon - 8pm Sunday through Thursday, and Noon-9pm Fridays & Saturdays.)

Vegan Wurst Wednesdays

A brand new beer garden with open-air seating

New illuminated vendor huts

Here's just a taste of the delicious foods to enjoy at the village this year!

Entry to the Christmas Village is absolutely free with a pay-as-you-go system for food, drinks, and shopping.

Grab your family, friends, date and come experience the magic of Christmastime in Philly! Check out the official Christmas Village website for more information!

