The "Doink Doink" or "Double Doink" kick during Sunday's Eagles/Bears game can help you save money on your next burger (or order of fries).

Now the kick is saving all of us money at area Shake Shack locations. That's another win for in Philly in my book, right?

Now through Sunday, January 13th you can save three dollars on your next order from the popular burger chain. All you have to do is place your order through the Shake Shack app and use the promo code: doinkdoink

I saw this story on Philly Voice and I thought the discount code was only good for Philadelphia area Shake Shacks, but it may open to all in the Tri-State area. To see if it worked for other locations, a coworker and I ordered from a Shake Shack outside of Philly and it accepted it. So feel free to use "doinkdoink" and save on your next order.

Of course, you can relive the infamous missed kick by the Chicago Bears player in the video below.

To see more on this story go here.