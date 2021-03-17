The Easter Bunny is Coming to Trenton

It's almost time. The Easter Bunny will be coming to the City of Trenton on Saturday, April 3rd, according to a press release. Get ready for some springtime fun.

The Easter Bunny will be given a ride on a fire truck through the city, by the Trenton Fire Department, starting at 11:30am, at fire headquarters on Perry Street, passing through each of the city's wards, ending in Cadwalader Park, at around 1pm. Make sure you're listening for the sirens to announce the Bunny's arrival. For the complete route click here for the first leg and here for the 2nd leg.

Trenton residents are cordially invited to Cadwalader Park at 1pm for a pre-Easter celebration. All children will get a free treat from the "Bunny Patrol," so don't miss it.

Organizers are asking you to please make sure you and your family are all wearing face masks and maintain a safe social distance during the entire event.

This year, the socially distanced Bunny parade is in place of a long time Trenton tradition (since 1921) called the "Great Egg Hunt." It's sponsored each year by the Kiwanis Club of Trenton and the Trenton Fire Department. Other sponsors this year are Science Mentors One-to-One, New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Locals 6 and 206, and Wegman’s Market Princeton.

The parade will bring cheer and smiling faces to so many during this ongoing, challenging pandemic. Go out and have some fun with your neighbors. Hopefully, it will be a nice day because the event will be "weather permitting."