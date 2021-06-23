Trenton, NJ Native Set To Compete For Track & Field Olympic Trials

Mark Brown / Stringer - Getty Images

A ton of great athletes have come out of Trenton and the most recent is Athing Mu. Athing Mu is a Trenton, New Jersey native who is looking to take her talent to the professional level and perhaps even make it to the Olympics.

We learned from The Trentonian that Athing Mu will be competing in Eugine, Oregon this week to earn a spot on the U.S. Track and Field Olympic team. It was stated on The Trentonian that Athing Mu is a record-breaker and has "800 meters indoors and outdoors and the collegiate records, the NCAA record in the indoor 600m, the 400 and the 4×400 outdoor records" amongst other outstanding records.

The Trenton native is currently a freshman at Texas A&M. The Texas A&M website shared that the athlete is looking to "pursue a professional career in track & field and forgo her remaining three years of collegiate eligibility."

A few days ago Athing Mu made it known on social media that she is "Waving goodbye to my NCAA career."

In a different social media post, Athing Mu said "Back competing this week for the Olympic Trials"

That has to be an extremely proud moment for the parents from South Sudan knowing their second youngest child out of 7 children is close to making it to the Olympics out in Japan. Athing Mu is only 19 years old and is deciding to go pro, that's is a great accomplishment.

Athing Mu also made it known on Instagram that if you would like to see her compete in the Olympic trials you can on NBC or NBCSN. "Women’s 800m Thursday at 7:00 pm (PST)- 1st Rd Friday at 3:02 pm (PST)- Semis Sunday at 4:52 pm (PST)- Finals."

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: athletes, City of Trenton, newsletter, Olympics
Categories: Afternoons with E, Local News, Mercer County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top