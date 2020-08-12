‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot is Getting a Dark Twist

Innnn West Philadlephia born and raised.....

We are finally getting the Fresh Prince of Bel-air reboot that we deserve. Will Smith has signed on to executive produce a drama series based on the classic 90’s sitcom. This re-envisioned version will have a modern day twist to it while still referencing the premise of the original show.

According to the Shaderoom, Deadline reports that the drama “will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and fun nods to the original show.”

Will and Jada Smith have their own production company called Westbrook Studios. According to the Shaderoom, the company will serve as the studio for the project. The project is currently being shopped around to different networks such as HBO Max who currently houses the original show on their platform.

The story behind how this all came to be is nothing short of crazy. It all started when a man name Morgan Cooper, who is a fresh prince super-fan, uploaded a trailer of his own 2019 interpretation of the show's plot. Will Smith caught win of the trailer and absolutely loved it. He even met with Cooper in person to discuss his trailer.

According to the Shaderoom, Morgan Cooper will direct, co-executive produce, and write for the potential series. Will Smith will co-executive produce, as well as Chris Collins serving as co-writer, executive producer and showrunner.

No word yet on if Will Smith himself will reprise his iconic character. Fingers crossed!