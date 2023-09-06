If you’re looking to spice things up and try out a wholesome new adventure this fall season, this is the perfect thing for you to try.

Grab your friends, significant others, or kids, and get your tickets for The Great Pumpkin Train. The Delaware River Railroad Excursion is offering this adorable train ride this fall season and it's perfect for all ages.

“In the month of October, every Train is The Great Pumpkin Train. Ride along the Delaware River during the most beautiful time of year.” During the train ride, there will be a few stops along the way that the kids especially will enjoy.

You’ll be able to stop at a corn maze and the Susquehanna Mine where you’ll be able to mine for gemstones that you can take home with you! The Great Pumpkin Train will ride you along the beautiful Delaware River in the heart of the fall months where you can see all of the leaves changing colors and take in the beautiful fall scenery that New Jersey has to offer!

You can have a picnic on site and there will also be a chance for everyone to exit the train at the pumpkin patch where passengers can pick a pumpkin free of charge! This is the perfect adventure for your kids that they will never forget.

The Great Pumpkin Train will ride out of Phillipsburg, New Jersey from September 30th to October 29th. Tickets are currently available on their official site which are $14 for kids and $20 for adults. Grab your tickets and check out more info here!

