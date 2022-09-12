Come out this weekend for some fun on the Delaware River that’s completely free of cost! The 4th annual Trenton River Days Fair is coming up this Saturday and the entire community is encouraged to come out and get involved.

This event was made entirely to celebrate the history, culture, and recreational benefits of the Delaware River.

According to thewatershed.org, from 11 am to 3 pm, local families and community members are invited to South Riverwalk Park, which is located right near the Trenton Thunder stadium, to enjoy the festivities that they have to offer.

You, your family, and friends will be able to come out to the event and hop on a canoe or a boat ride, dig into some free food, listen to some live music, ride on a hay ride, make some crafts and tons of other fun activities that are perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

Living so close to the Delaware River, I never really learned too much about its benefits or what different types of life forms live there, so this is a cool and educational way to get out of the house and learn about the things that are right in your backyard.

It’s also just a perfect way to get some of those last-minute summer activities checked off your summer to-do list before it’s too late.

Trenton River Days Fair is taking place at South Riverwalk Park, by the Trenton Thunder Stadium, this Saturday, September 17 from 11 am to 3 pm.

