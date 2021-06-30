The Harlem Globetrotters Are Coming Back to Trenton

The Harlem Globetrotters have been around since 1926 and have been entertaining crowds with their fun and crazy basketball skills for generations.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been known to defy gravity with their jump shots, they are incredible. They also have fantastic hand and ball skills that is perfect entertainment for the entire family.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to our area this summer and will perform for one day at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton. The Globetrotters will be embarking on their Spread Game Tour and will stop in Trenton to perform on August 15th.

On August 15th, there will be two shows at the Cure Insurance Arena. The first one is at 12pm and the next one is at 5pm. That means you have two opportunities to let the Harlem Globetrotters make you gasp, laugh and cheer.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 2nd at 10am for these shows at the Cure Insurance Arena website, or at the Harlem Globetrotters website. If you sign up to be Preferred Customer on the Harlem Globetrotters website, you can get your tickets before the general public. Preferred Customers can purchase tickets right now.

Due to events coming back to the Cure Insurance Arena, if you are interested in seeing the Harlem Globetrotters, I would get on purchasing your tickets now. The Cure Insurance Arena holds 10,000 and I do believe tickets will sell fast.