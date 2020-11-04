‘The Last Dance’ Producers Are Making a ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Documentary

There’s only one sensible reaction to this news: Oh. Hell. Yeah.

It appears that at least some of the producers behind ESPN’s incredible Michael Jordan documentary miniseries The Last Dance are now turning their attention to WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. That’s the word from Lilian Garcia, a former WWE ring announcer and the host of the Chasing Glory podcast. In interview with Christopher Van Vliet, Garcia revealed that she had recently been approached by “the producers from The Last Dance” to take part in an upcoming doc about Austin, one of the WWE’s most famous superstars during the height of its popularity in the 1990s.

As Garcia says in the interview:

WWE reached out to me first. They were like ‘The producer of The Last Dance is going to reach out to you. They want you involved in a documentary’ It was funny because my husband and I were currently watching that documentary as this message was happening ... Come to find out they want to do a documentary for Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it’s coming out next year.

Garcia notes that the producers were particularly surprised by Garcia’s own interview with Austin on her podcast, where he revealed that he was so shy as a kid he was too afraid to order at Dairy Queen.

Austin has been the subject of plenty of WWE-produced documentaries and TV specials, and he has hosted his own podcast for several years as well. Something on the scale of The Last Dance, with its level of access and insight into his entire career, would be something new.

You can watch Garcia talk about this documentary below — and if you want to listen to Garcia’s interview with Austin, you can hear that below as well: