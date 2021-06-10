The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are Back for this Year

According to CBS 2 in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced not too long ago that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is returning to New York City this year.

The fireworks will be shot off on July 4th beginning at 9pm on the East River. The NYPD will be there to make sure vaccinated and unvaccinated areas are enforced. I think that's a great addition to this year and I think other people will appreciate it too.

In addition to those fireworks, there will be another fireworks show in Coney Island at 10:15pm. Lots of fireworks to watch on tv this year. The first year where July 4th will be somewhat normal.

I feel like fireworks are one of those things that make people happy no matter what. I think I could be in the worst mood in the world and then see some fireworks and I feel much better.

We are lucky down where my Dad lives because they light off fireworks every 4th of July and we can watch them from our yards. We don't have to get in our cars and drive anywhere, we just sit right there in the yard while almost half our block shoot off a bunch of different ones.

Firework shows are also something that always draw a crowd, so I get why they had to be scaled back last year in the height of the pandemic. Now that people are vaccinated and COVID cases are going down, it's great to know that a longstanding tradition is coming back.

The world is going back to a somewhat normal state thanks to vaccines and restrictions that have been in place and I, for one am thrilled.