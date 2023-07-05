Wedding Dreams Shattered as a Favorite New Jersey Venue Closes

We are right in the middle of "wedding season" as couples all over Jersey tie the knot.

Many will agree one of the most difficult parts of the wedding process is finding the perfect venue. That special search just got a little harder.

It's really impossible to have a "reasonably priced" wedding in the Garden State.

In fact, according to The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in New Jersey is just over $44,000.

Some reading this may be saying "That's it?" We've all been to at least one of those weddings.

There are so many phenomenal spots to say "I do" in Jersey.

Park Chateau and Gardens in East Brunswick gives you some of the most amazing backgrounds in the state.

If you're looking for a beachfront wedding, you've got to go with Breakers on the Ocean in Spring Lake.

There's one extra special spot that has been hosting special events since 1956.

How many weddings at The Manor in West Orange have you been to?

Sadly, the landmark venue closed its doors for good.

As you could imagine it got many very nostalgic.

The Manor was more than a wedding spot. Pompton Lakes High School held its prom there this year.

The Manor's communications manager, Keith Sly told NJ.com:

We had an amazing run, 66 years, and beat the average quite well. But we got to a point where the family that owns it had to make a decision.

