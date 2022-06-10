Get ready to Stroll, Shop, and Eat!

The Maple Shade Food Truck Festival is happening on June 27!

Young couple exploring new flavours Getty Images loading...

The event will take place from 5:00PM -8:30 PM in the downtown Maple Shade business district in the municipal parking lot at Brubaker Lane and Forklanding Road, according to South Jersey Observer.

Come hungry! Bring your family and friends to enjoy food from over a dozen different food trucks, local restaurant specials, corn hole, face painting by Kayla Kirk, games, and music by DJ Lou!

This will be a fun event to help you kick off summer right in your neighborhood. And you don't have to be a resident of Maple Shade in order to attend.

And if you're feeling artsy, there will also be a Craft Fair featuring work 30 different crafters held at the same time in Gazebo Park! All you have to do is cross the parking lot at Wallace Avenue and Forklanding Road.

The food truck festival is sponsored by Main Street Maple Shade Inc., a local non-profit organization comprised of a team who is focused on encouraging community growth and turning Main Street Maple Shade into a thriving shopping, business, and dining destination. Check out there Instagram @mainstreet.mapleshade

For more information about this event, Main Street Maple Shade, or other upcoming events they have planned, click HERE . You can also contact the event organizers:

And if you can't make it to this event, there are so many other local events happening that you can enjoy this summer too!

