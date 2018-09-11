The Most Beautiful Places In Each County Of New Jersey

I can't say it or write it enough: I love living in New Jersey. I think NJ has so much to offer in such a small state. So I thought it was so cool of NJ.com to go through and find the most beautiful places in each county of NJ. Here are some of the places they highlighted:

Alstede Farms in Morris County

Here you can pick fruits and vegetables, get up close and personal with some animals on the farm, find your way out of their sunflower maze, and visit their farm store.

Washington Rock State Park in Somerset County

Look at that view!

Barnegat Light in Ocean County

This epic scenery and lighthouse can be found at the northern tip of Long Beach Island.

Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County

The grounds are really cool with a mixture of lakes, lawns, and art. They have amazing statues that are great for photo ops too. You can see me with my statue friend below.

If you'd like to see all the beautiful places that the other NJ counties have to offer click here