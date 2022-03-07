The Most Expensive Homes Sold In New Jersey In 2021 Will Baffle You

The real estate market continues to be off the charts!

Homes are selling in record times and many New Jersey houses are being sold at over asking price and at times, in all cash.

Insane...I know...

With the real estate market being so hot and heavy, it isn't all that surprising that some of the homes that sold were worth....um...A DOOZY and a half!

But how much do you think the most expensive house in New Jersey was sold for in 2021?

Any guesses? I bet your guess is too low.

Let's take a look at the top 5 most expensive homes sold in New Jersey in 2021 according to NJ.com:

The Most Expensive Homes That Sold In New Jersey In 2021 Let's just take this time to pretend we all have millions to blow on real estate. Here are the most expensive homes that sold in New Jersey in 2021:

Twenty-six million dollars?! I am shooketh.

The fact that there are people out there who can afford to spend this on home alone baffles me.

It does come with 21 bedrooms so to the Sir or Madam who made the purchase, when can I move in?

You can take a closer look at these Top 5 homes at NJ.com.

And while we are on the topic of real estate, property taxes go right along with it.

