The Most Infamous Criminal In The History Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Let's be honest. Crime and New Jersey have had quite a relationship over the years. We do keep our police organizations very busy.

It may surprise you that the most infamous criminal in the history of the Garden State has nothing to do with organized crime. The Sopranos fans among us might disagree with that fact.

According to Reader's Digest, the most infamous criminal in New Jersey's incredible history was making headlines in the early 1930s and his crime still sends chills up our spines and tears down our cheeks.

The most infamous New Jersey criminal performed his horrific deed in the town of Hopewell when he kidnapped the baby of famous aviator Charles Lindbergh.

His name was Bruno Richard Hauptmann Despite Lindbergh paying the $70,000 ransom, the 20-month-old Lindbergh baby was found murdered.

Hauptmann maintained his innocence despite many pieces of evidence, including witness testimony. He was executed approximately four years after the death of the Lindbergh baby.

Hauptmann was caught because he paid for gas with a $10 gold certificate, recently taken out of circulation, and the observant attendant alerted authorities after writing down Hauptmann's license plate number.

Investigators traced the serial number of the bill back to the Lindbergh ransom money, according to History. It's a heartbreaking story that still evokes a passionate reaction from many in the Garden State.

According to Famous Trials, this was Hauptmann's last statement.

"I am at peace with God. I repeat, I protest my innocence of the crime for which I was convicted. However, I die with no malice or hatred in my heart. The love of Christ has filled my soul and I am happy in Him".

