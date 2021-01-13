You Can Now get Girl Scout Cookies Delivered to Your Door

According to People, the Girl Scouts of the USA want to make it extremely easy for you to get the yummy cookies you order from your favorite Girl Scout this year. The Girl Scouts of the USA have partnered with food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub for cookie delivery. Those Thin Mints, Caramel Delights, or whatever your favorite Girl Scout cookie will be delivered to your door once you order them from your favorite Girl Scout. A cool thing is, the delivery fee is waived. Way to go Grubhub! That's so nice of them. The Girl Scouts themselves will still be processing the orders, but not delivering them themselves. If you don't know a Girl Scout, but still love the cookies, there will be a website launching around February 1st that you can order cookies directly from the site to be delivered to your door. Keep an eye on the Girl Scouts of the USA website or Grubhub for more details.

I was a Girl Scout for many years and I was one heck of a cookie seller. I'd go to my mom's office and sell my cookies, I'd sell to my teachers, my relatives, everyone I could. Back then we were still able to sell door to door as well, so my mom or dad would walk around with me and I would sell to my neighbors too. When I am not dieting, I will buy these cookies to support other little Girl Scouts, there are so many good flavors, but the caramel delights are my jam for sure. I used to buy them from a woman who's daughter was selling them here at the office and it was easy to get them because she would just give them out when they arrived. But, sometimes people aren't able to get them when they arrive, so to have them delivered to your door is pretty sweet.