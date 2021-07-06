The Number of Cheating Spouses in this PA City Ranks Highest in the Country

As much as we hate to admit it, cheating is everywhere. It doesn't matter what age, gender, race you are. It doesn't matter what city, state or country you live in. People cheat. And there is no escaping it.

Apparently, the pandemic didn't help at all either. According to a new study by Ashley Madison, quarantine not only increased people's desire to be unfaithful but it made them follow through. When you hear the stats, it's actually wild. In a month's span, the dating app that is specially designed for cheaters, saw an average of 17,000 new sign-ups a day.

Personally I think now that we are allowed outside again, and are free to come and go as we please, the cheating is only going to get worse. Now that people are going out and dating again, this allows the chance for cheaters to physically carry out the infidelity they've been conducting emotionally over the past year.

If you are putting yourself on the market again and are looking for love, let's hope you're not in any of these cities.

It comes as no surprise at all that the top two cheating cities are in Florida, according to Indy 100. In the words of Charlemagne tha God, "The craziest people in America come from the Bronx and all of Florida."

Miami and Orlando are two of the biggest party cities. They host bachelorettes, spring break, summer vacations and more. So of course a lot of sketchy hookups go down there.

But surprisingly, coming in at number 13 out of the top 20 cities for infidelity is Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. And not to be too loud, but Ashley Madison says that it is more so women cheating on their partners than men.

I'll take one for the team and apologize on behalf of all the ladies out there for the hot girl summer that is about to take place.

Sorry not sorry, that is.