The Only Bucks County Restaurant on Diners, Drive-In’s & Dives

Diners, Drive-In's and Dives is one of the most popular shows on Food Network. According to the network's website, there have been 32 seasons of the show.

Foodnetwork.com has a cool feature where you can see all of the restaurants featured on the show, sorted by state.

5 restaurants in Mercer County have been featured on the show. You can check them out here (or just scroll down).

Lots of Philly restaurants have been featured on the show. In fact, one just aired a few weeks ago. We told you about that episode here.

Incredibly, the Guy Fieri hosted show has only featured one Bucks County restaurant --- Pineville Tavern, located at 1098 Durham Rd. in the little village of Pineville, PA.

According to Pineville Tavern's website, the restaurant dates back to 1742. In 1765, Pineville Tavern says it started serving meals to people traveling in stagecoaches going to and from New York City and Philadelphia.

The history section on pinevilletavern.com also describes when the property also became a hotel, got one of Bucks County's first liquor licenses, and how it added a general store.

Foodnetwork.com says that Guy recommends Pineville Tavern's Snapper Soup or its "'perfectly balanced' handmade ravioli and marinara sauce."

Meanwhile, Pineville Tavern says that you have to try its Million Dollar Burger that features onion jam.

So there you have it. The only Bucks County restaurant to be featured on Diners, Drive-In's and Dives.

By the way, if the website is wrong, please let us know. Or tell us about other Bucks County restaurants that deserve to be featured on the show.

To check out all of the restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-In's and Dives, click here and to visit Pineville Tavern's website, go to pinevilletavern.com.