Taco 'bout a delicious weekend in Philly!

The Philadelphia Taco Festival will take place Saturday & Sunday, July 30 & 31 at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattison Ave Philadelphia, PA)

Come very hungry, and ready to devour some of the best tacos the city has to offer.

Get ready to enjoy over 20 taco and food vendors with over 75 types of tacos(!!!), a lineup of entertainment with live bands and DJs on multiple stages, tasty margarita bars, interactive games, hot chili pepper and taco eating contests, authentic mariachi bands, an axe throwing arena, mechanical bull riding, a kids fun zone, and SO much more!

The kids fun zone will feature bounce houses, face painting, piñata smashing, and more games. Kids under 10 feet in for free!

Besides tacos, you can also sink your teeth into other delicious foods like tamales, Mexican corn, churros, nachos, and more...

Even dessert tacos! *mind blown*

This is the MOST anticipated food festival of the year in Philadelphia. Perfect for you foodies out there...

BUT...

Unfortunately, tickets for this event are SOLD OUT. It's a bummer, I know. I was ready to grab some tickets too. If you have tickets for this year's event, hang onto them for dear life!! (Or sell them to me.)

If you don't have tickets for this year, make sure you have the event on your radar for next year! Check out their Instagram page @phillytacofest and smash that follow button for updates!

