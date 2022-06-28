Grrrr-ab your friends! It's almost time to get a little boozy at the... zoo-zy!

The Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival is BACK! After a two-year hiatus, the craft beer festival will return to America's first zoo on Saturday, July 16!

And it's exactly what it sounds like: Imagine a craft beer and food truck festival, only at a zoo!

You can come enjoy over 100 craft beers from regional and national breweries, and a whole array of food trucks from local eateries.

The adults-only event, sponsored by Constellation Energy, will take place after regular operating hours from 7-10PM. Food trucks and live bands will start to set up around the zoo near around 7:00. Come rain or shine!

According to Philly Voice, breweries participating in the event include Evil Genius, Victory Brewing Co., Chestnut Hill Brewing Co., Chatty Monks, Dock Street, Tröegs Independent Brewing and Two Roads, and more!

While you enjoy your beer, you'll be able to walk around and explore some of the animal attractions and exhibits. There will also be live music so you can jam out!

How much are the tickets?

General admission tickets cost $65 and will grant you:

Evening admission to the Zoo

Souvenir tasting cup

Unlimited beer sampling

Early Admission is $85 and you get:

Entrance into the festival one hour early

Evening admission to the Zoo

Souvenir tasting cup

Unlimited beer sampling

And for you non-drinkers, admission will cost you $35 with:

Evening admission to the Zoo

Complimentary bottle of water at event entrance

Hurry! Spots are limited! Reserve your tickets HERE!

The Summer Ale Fest has been a favorite tradition at the zoo for several years, so it's exciting that it's coming back after two years.

To get a general vibe of the event, check out these promotional videos from a few years ago. It looks like SUCH a blast!

