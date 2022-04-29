The Plumpest Pets in the U.S. Are in Pennsylvania

Ruh-roh! Is it time for your pet to go on a diet? If you live in Pennsylvania, the answer is probably yes.

According to Veterinarians.org, the "plumpest pets" in America are in Pennsylvania!

Veterinarians.org conducted a survey with over 2,400 pet owners in the U.S. In September 2021, once they reported their dog's breed and current weight, it was then compared to the AKC-recommended weight chart for each breed. When the results came back, Pennsylvania pooches were the most overweight.

Something many of us most likely haven't considered: We weren't the only ones that gained weight during the pandemic - so did our pets.

It makes sense if you think about it. We were home with our pets all day working from home. We fell into bad habits of over-eating out of boredom, and our dogs and cats were there to pick up the scraps of that pizza crust you left on the table, that piece of orange chicken that you tossed their way, a french fry you fed them under the table. Our weight gain had a trickle-down effect.

This survey is specific for dogs, but this could just as easily apply to cats. Believe me, this is not something I'm above. My cat Luna had issues with being overweight too, and as much as I hate to admit it, it was my fault! But only because she was my first cat and I could have done more research. I was free-feeding her way too much food. It took about a year, but with the advice of my veterinarian, I was able to get her back down to a healthy weight! Yeah, for a while she hated me for putting her on a stricter diet, but I would do it again.

So check with your vet to make sure your pet isn't dangerously overweight. The healthier the better!

