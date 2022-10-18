I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good.

The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling.

It read in part:

"With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for the final time in Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the the past 7 years."

Don't worry, the original Collingswood location is NOT closing. In fact, it's about to get even better.

The post went on to say: "Whilst The Pop Shop Medford location is closing, we will still have plenty of work to do as we will excitedly be refocusing all of our energies on The Pop Shop Collingswood, our flagship location. Reimagining our vintage vibes, we are excited to restore the nostalgic dining experience that sets us apart from other local eateries."

Yay. I love The Pop Shop Collingswood with its nostalgic vibes...and those Pancake Fries....and shakes. Yummm. My family loves everything there.

The announcement also hinted that there would be new events in the future as well as new experiences and some menu enhancements.

If you're wondering what will be replacing The Pop Shop Medford, another Medford business, Cornerstone PEO, will be moving in. The plan is to restore the building to highlight it's original design.

If you have any Pop Bucks or gift cards to the Medford location, they will be good at the Collingswood location.

The Pop Shop Collingswood is located at 729 Haddon Avenue.

If you haven't been, stop by and check it out. It's a fun place and the food is great. It has an old-fashioned soda fountain from the 1940s.

South Jersey's Horrifying Halloween Decorations South Jersey really goes all out with Halloween decorations

Off season at the Jersey Shore is a treat