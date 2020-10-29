The Rutgers Scarlet Knights Play their First Home Game Saturday

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have their very first home game of the season this Saturday against Indiana University and I think a lot of Scarlet Knight's fans are psyched. However, things at SHI Stadium are going to be way different than they've ever been. Here's what you can expect this Saturday at SHI Stadium according to NJ.com.

Don't expect to get tickets at the gate or even at all. The only spectators that will be in the stands are close friends and family fo the players, and I am pretty sure they will all be made to wear masks and socially distance whenever they can.

Tailgating is absolutely not permitted.

So what can you do to support the Scarlet Knights this Saturday? Well, you can be apart of the game by submitting some videos to possibly up on Rutgers social media or the video board. Check out how to do that here. Where your red shirts, have a very small gathering outside and support the Scarlet Knights that way. For more info on Saturday's game, check out this article on NJ.com.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our world and everything we do. Countless lives have been lost and we've been robbed of countless memories. Events have been canceled, postponed and I know there are so many people who just wanna go back to the old way we did things. Unfortunately, until this virus gets under control or a vaccine becomes available, many things we're used to doing, will be different for a while. Fall and football are two things that go together and I think people are really missing tailgates and attending footballs games with thousands of other football fans. Hopefully next year things will be different and our world will somewhat go back to normal.