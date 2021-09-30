The St. George Greek Food Festival in Hamilton is Back

If you've never had Greek food in your life, you are seriously missing out.

Here's your chance to eat some amazing food and support the community of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. As a compliment to what would have been their 46th Annual Greek Festival, St. George is presenting the Fall Greek Food Festival, October 14th-17th.

A parishioner from the St. George Greek Orthodox Church passed along some awesome information about the upcoming Greek food festival.

By popular demand they are offering the traditional Greek cuisine and pastries the community has come to crave and love.

The Greek cuisine is available for take out only. Online ordering and curbside pickup will be available. There is no indoor seating, but there is some limited outdoor seating. All food is lovingly prepared by our in the St. George kitchen staffed by awesome parishioners.

For more info check out the flyer below.

Adam, who used to be on Chris & The Crew is Greek and I remember when his Mom made spanakopita for us to eat. I had never had it before, but one bite and I was hooked.

I mean how can you not love spanakopita? It's phyllo dough with spinach and cheese and I prefer mine heated up. It's absolutely delicious.

I didn't grow up with many Greek friends or going to Greek festivals, so when I met Adam, I realized there was an entire world that I had never known before.

Now, I love my Greek friends, I love Greek food, and of course Greek festivals. I now plan on trying to visit Greece one day. Now that I have plenty of Greek friends to show me around.