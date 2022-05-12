The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market Is Back At The Cure Insurance Arena

Something that I’ve been waiting to go to for a while is coming to the Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton, NJ and I can’t wait!

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming next weekend May 21 - 22, and everyone is invited! I’ve always seen billboards about this while driving through Trenton to get on the highway but never made my way out to look around yet.

They’re advertising that there’s a bunch of things for sales like comic books, original artwork, horror memorabilia, specialty foods, live music, food trucks, vinyl records, and way more things than I can even list.

This flea market is super cool because it only comes around on select dates and times throughout the year. It’s hosted three times per year according to their website. Since the pandemic, the market had to be changed to take place at outdoor venues.

Over the last two years to stay safe, the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market Team has made it their mission to keep the flea market alive while taking the right precautions to keep everyone safe.

Now that we’re returning to a little bit of normalcy, the event has been moved back inside starting next weekend on May 21 and 22!

The Cure Insurence Arena is located at 81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, NJ and it’s all going down between 10 am and 5 pm on both May 21 and 22.

Tickets are available for $15 for adults at the door, which lets you browse the market for both days. Kids 10 and under get in for free also! All of the items seem to be really unique and for the price, there’s no reason to miss out! Can’t wait to check this out.

Watch Reddit Hilariously Roast This Slightly Flashy Wildwood NJ House Let's see what Reddit users had to say about this outrageous Wildwood house. You can check out there full reddit thread here