Over the last few months, Mercer County’s own Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market has put itself on the map!

The event has shown up at its home base at the Cure Insurence Arena in Trenton and it also made an appearance in Edison, New Jersey. Now, they’re getting ready to switch it up again with their annual “Wreck The Halls” event for 2022!

This event will go on in its original spot in Trenton at the Cure Insurence arena and if you’re ready for the holidays to start, this event is for you! For me personally, I think Halloween is the official start to the holidays and it seems like the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market thinks so too!

To celebrate summer ending and the colder months approaching, there will be over 400 vendors from different small businesses that you’ll be able to browse. Just like every other event TPRFM puts on, there will also be food trucks, live music, celebrity guests, live tattooing and so much more!

This event is family-friendly and is a great opportunity to get the whole family together and support local businesses right in our area!

If you’re interested in checking out this annual event for the 2022 holiday season, the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market’s “Wreck The Halls” event is going on October 10 to 11, from 10 am to 5 pm both days.

Tickets are $15, which will cover admission for both days of the event which will be held at the Cure Insurance Arena located at 81 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ.

