One of my favorite events that go on in Mercer County, NJ is the Trenton Punk Rock Fea Market that comes around to the Cure Insurence Arena parking is making its way to a new spot in New Jersey.

For as long as I can remember, billboards for the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market have flooded the highways in the area.

It’s almost one of those “if you know you know” moments if you’re from Mercer County.

The TPRFM is held 3 times per year and it’s time for the next event of the year. This time around though, it’ll be making its way to North Jersey and will be set up at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center which is located in Edison, NJ.

The TPRFM features more than 400 different small business vendors, local artists, celebrity guests, pop up0 shops, live music, live tattooing, a silent disco, live DJs and so much more.

This event seems to be the flea market’s biggest and possibly the best event that they’ve had to date.

This time around, they’re taking over the 85,000-square-foot expo center and they’re ready to make this time around the best event yet.

Tickets are only $10 at the door and kids 10 and under are always free to walk around the flea market.

The best thing about this event is that it will happen rain or shine, since the event is inside the Expo Center in Edison, NJ on September 10th.

The first 100 people who get in line will get a free “Black Swag Bag” which will be full of free goodies from some of the vendors inside the market.

There will be lots of food trucks in attendance, but the list hasn’t been announced yet. If you want all the information on this event, check it out here on their website.

