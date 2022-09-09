The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Edison

Sure, it’s called the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, but this time it’s going to be held in Edison at the New Jersey Expo Center on Sep. 10. It’s their “back to school jam” event. Typically, the TPRF is held at the Cure Arena in Trenton.

The TPRFM is held three times a year and organizers say this will be the largest one ever

“featuring food trucks, live music, live tattooing and more plus and a carefully curated collection of hundreds of unique artists, makers and small businesses hailing from more than 25+ states (and Canada) that sell everything from Vintage Clothing & Toys, Original Artwork, Vinyl & Cassettes, Oddities & Taxidermy, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Collectibles, Horror Memorabilia, Interesting Curiosities, Antiques & Collectibles, Comics, Original Artwork, Cosplay Contests & more.” https://www.trentonprfm.com/

For this edition of the TPRFM, there will be 400+ vendors covering 85,000 square feet of the convention center.

One of the celebrity guests scheduled to appear is Brian “I’m not even supposed to be here today” O’ Halloran from Clerks I, II, and III as well as other Kevin Smith films. Other celebrity guests include horror icon Father Evil and Cooper Andrews from the Walking Dead.

Some of the food trucks include Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Company, el Lichon de Negron Puerto Rican food, the Little Sicilian Rice Balls, G’ Day Gourmet, the Spirit of San Juan, and Smoke n’ Roll BBQ.

Admission is $10 cash at the door, with kids 10 and under free.

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State