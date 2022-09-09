Top 5 corn mazes in New Jersey fit for the whole family

Tis' the season for apple picking and all things pumpkin.

I love New Jersey during the fall. Between the weather and the foliage, the Garden State is a beautiful place to be.

With all of this comes family fun and visiting a New Jersey farm is a staple during this time of year.

There are always so many activities for every person in the family.

Pumpkin picking is a big one but going through a corn maze is a real bonding experiment.

Farmers take the time to plot out paths in their crops for our pleasure.

Something fun to see is an aerial view of what the corn maze actually looks like.

Some farms design their maze to look like just that. Others use an image or a playful theme for their maze.

Did you know the first full-size corn maze was created not too far from New Jersey in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993?

It was only on 3 acres and had 1.92 miles of pathway, but it was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest corn maze at that time.

It was called “The Amazing Maize Maze” and was in the shape of “Cornelius, the Cobasaurus”.

Since then, New Jersey farms have tried to outdo themselves with a bigger, better design each year.

Corn mazes can be fun unless you have zero patience.

It’s a problem-solving activity where you need to try and find your way out.

Of course, there’s the theory of turning right enough to find the exit but I won’t put that to the test. If you have, please let me know.

Some of the best corn mazes exist right here in the Garden State.

Here’s where you want to visit this season:

Stony Hill Farms

15 North Road, Chester, NJ

Von Thun’s Country Farm Market

505 Ridge Rd, Monmouth Junction, NJ

Donaldson Farms

358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Happy Day Farm

106 Iron Ore Rd, Manalapan Township, NJ

Indian Acres Tree Farm

111 Tuckerton Rd, Medford, NJ

