UH OH. 2021 IS GOING TO BE WORSE THAN 2020, ACCORDING TO NOSTRADAMUS!

Bruh! I can't believe we have even made it this far. I will be the first to say that I am completely over 2020. Now, don’t get me wrong, 2020 wasn't all that bad, but for the most part, it was bad. I think the first sign that I knew this year was going to be bad was the fact that I had a sucky New Year’s Eve/ New Year’s Day.

Then everything went downhill from there. Well, apparently 2021 is supposed to be far worse than 2020.

According to the Ny Post, world-ending asteroids, zombies and ruinous famine are on deck for 2021. This all comes from French philosopher Michel de Nostradamus, whose track record for predicting the future has been more than accurate.

Nostradamus, who died in 1566, has famously prophesied an amazing amount of events. Some of these events include the French Revolution, the development of the atomic bomb and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

I find it entirely too hard to believe that next year can be any worse than this year was. I mean think about it. Let’s take a look back on all of the big and bad things that happened this year.

First we have Kobe Bryant passing. I’ll never forget where I was. I was on my way to Piccolo Trattoria, going to get their Chicken Parm Pizza when I got an alert from our PST App saying he passed in a helicopter accident.

Next we have the official start of the entire country shutting down due to the virus. I think my last day in the studio was around March 20th. We didn’t come back until June!

The next couple of moths weren’t any better. We had murder hornets, protests and schools went virtual. I think it’s safe to say that this has been the craziest year the world has seen in a long time. Not going to lie, I’m lowkey scared to see what 2021 is going to bring.