There’s a Pandemic Appropriate Way to Blow Out Birthday Candles
Since the start of the pandemic, birthdays have looked completely different than they used to. People could not gather in large crowds, inside gatherings were very limited, Zoom was a great option because people could gather safely, and birthday parades were happening everywhere. Lots of people were trying to be as safe as possible while celebrating a loved ones birthday and some even going to extremes. One birthday tradition, blowing out the candles on a birthday cakes seemed disgusting especially if the person blowing out the candles and the people eating the cake did not live in the same household. Delish reports that a Tik Toker posted a video on how to safely blow out birthday candles on a birthday cake and people are loving this idea.
I have to say, I think this hack is pretty genius. I do think you have to be VERY careful when it comes to candles and boxes and wax. This could easily create a fire. As long as it's done safely, this is an awesome way to not have someone's spit all over a birthday cake. It just cracks me up, because for the longest time, we've all eaten cake with spit on it, right? Whether it was a friend, family member or even a colleague blowing out candles on their birthday cake, we've gotten a little bit of spit with our cake. We all were fine with it until the pandemic started. Now, we're all so nervous about everything. I get it though, I get a little nervous about things and sometimes my husband tells me to chill out. This past weekend, we had Matt's coworker, his wife and her two daughters over for dinner and I had some leftover ice cream cake in the freezer from my son Nathan's Birthday. I cut a piece off, put a candle in it and she blew out the candle on her own piece of cake. So she blew out a candle on her own piece of cake. Problem solved. That could also be a solution to this issue. Either way, I say, whatever makes people comfortable. Everyone's comfort levels are different these days.